187 anti-social behaviour reports are made including vandalism to gardens

Almost 200 reports of antisocial behaviour in Clondalkin were made to the local authority as the rate of annual reports increased again in 2025.

187 reports were made to the local council of incidents of antisocial behaviour in the Clondalkin local electoral area, including squatting and vandalism to gardens, is an increase of 44 on the 143 reports made to the council in the Clondalkin area in 2024.