171 residential units planned for Cypress Grove House

PLANS for a Large-Scale Residential Development in Templeogue have been lodged with South Dublin County Council.

Templegrove Developments Limited submitted an application for an LSRD at a 2.66 hectare site on lands at Cypress Grove House (Protected Structure), Cypress Lawn, Templeogue, Dublin 6W.

The proposed development comprises 171 residential units, including 24 four-bedroom houses, and 147 apartments across 7 blocks ranging in height from 3-5 storeys.

A childcare facility is also provided at ground floor level of Block A with an associated outdoor play area.

Cypress Grove House, which is a Protected Structure, is proposed to be repaired (externally and internally), conserved and refurbished, involving limited removal of internal walls that allows for adjustments to the internal layout, to provide 5 apartment units.

All associated and ancillary site development and infrastructural works, drainage, hard and soft landscaping and boundary treatment works, bin stores, bike stores, including public, private and communal open space.

The provision of 105 surface car parking spaces inclusive of visitor and EV parking, with 1 drop off space to serve the creche, and the provision of 354 bicycle parking spaces.

The development will be accessible to pedestrians, cyclists, and vehicles via the existing site entrance at Cypress Lawn (south). Additional pedestrian access will be provided from a new entrance on Cypress Lawn (north), with access to pedestrians and cyclists also provided from a new entrance on Cypress Grove South. A decision on the planning application is due by February 20, 2026.