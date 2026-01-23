Uplifting public research day dedicated to brain health and dementia

“BRAIN health begins at home and in our own communities,” begins Professor Sean Kennelly, consultant physician in geriatric and stroke medicine at Tallaght University Hospital (TUH).

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland and Dementia Research Network Ireland are hosting a free “uplifting and informative” public research day dedicated to brain health, dementia and ways to support wellbeing at every stage of life.

Featuring leading researchers and clinicians from across Ireland, the event will share the latest evidence-based insights in a clear, accessible way and equip attendees with practical actions they can use in everyday life.

Local dementia and community services will also be on hand to provide information, advice and resources, making this a valuable opportunity to connect with supports in your area.

Professor Kennelly, who is also Clinical Associate Professor of Medical Gerontology in Trinity College Dublin continues by remarking that Tallaght University Hospital’s Memory Services are “turning research into real-world impact for local people” with the help of the ASI and DRNI.

This week, The Echo sat down with Dr Laura O’Philbin, Research and Policy Manager at the ASI, to discuss ‘Brain Health and Dementia: Understanding Connection’, which will be hosted in the Civic Theatre on February 25 at 10am.

Tickets are free, but booking is required.

What inspired this event?

This event was inspired by a clear and growing need for trustworthy, accessible and evidence-backed information about brain health and dementia.

We know more now than ever before about brain health.

Research shows that lifestyle factors like regular exercise, staying socially connected, eating a healthy diet and managing blood pressure can help maintain our brain health. It’s critical that this information reaches the public in an accessible and empowering way.

Whether somebody is in their early twenties or already living with dementia, it is never too early or too late to look after our brain health.

We wanted to create a space where research meets real life, where evidence is shared clearly, respectfully and with a strong sense of hope and connection.

What will be covered in ‘Brain Health and Dementia: Understanding and Connection’?

The event will explore brain health in a positive, practical and empowering way. It will focus on what we can do – from simple, evidence-based steps to support brain health at any age to clear and balanced updates on dementia research, care and support.

Importantly, this event is not just about science – it’s about people.

Attendees will hear from leading researchers and clinicians from across Ireland, alongside people with lived experience and local dementia and community services.

Topics will include how to look after your brain health in everyday life; what we currently know about dementia and how it develops; how to reduce risk and support wellbeing; new and emerging areas of research explained in plain language; and practical information about supports, services and resources available locally.

The overall aim is that people leave feeling better informed, reassured and more confident, with practical takeaways and a stronger sense of connection to reliable information, support and their wider community.

What made you want to use the Civic Theatre as the venue for this event?

We were very intentional about choosing the Civic Theatre as a venue. It’s a welcoming, accessible, community-based space rather than a traditional academic or clinical setting, which aligns perfectly with the ethos behind this event.

We want people to feel comfortable walking through the door, whether they’re living with dementia, caring for someone, or simply curious about brain health.

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland and Dementia Research Network Ireland (DRNI) have hosted several successful public-facing events together in the past, and this year we are especially excited to be in Tallaght.

DRNI has very close ties with the Institute for Memory and Cognition in Tallaght University Hospital, and this is a great opportunity to highlight the brilliant services available in the Tallaght area.

What has been your favourite part of organising this event, and why?

Without question, it’s been seeing how many people and organisations genuinely want to be part of this.

Researchers, clinicians, community services, and people with lived experience have all been incredibly generous with their time and enthusiasm. It’s really reinforced how important this kind of work is.

What challenges have arisen while organising this event, and how have you navigated them?

One of the biggest challenges has been striking the right balance between sharing accurate, up-to-date science and ensuring it remains engaging, accessible and not intimidating.

We have addressed this by selecting experienced, excellent communicators and working closely with speakers.

A particularly important part of designing the event has been working with our Event Advisory Group made up of people living with dementia and family carers.

They have helped shape and curate the event, ensuring it is dementia-inclusive and the content is relevant, respectful, and genuinely useful.

What is next for the Alzheimer Society of Ireland? Are there any more events or conferences planned after this?

This event is part of The Alzheimer Society of Ireland’s commitment to connecting research, policy and lived experience in meaningful and impactful ways.

Public-facing research events like this are among the most exciting and important work we do on the Research & Policy Team, and we are always glad to hear suggestions and ideas!

Later this year, in October, we are very proud to co-host the 36th Alzheimer Europe Conference at the Convention Centre Dublin.

With the theme “Sláinte: Building momentum in dementia through policy, research and partnership”, this academic conference is expected to welcome over 1,200 delegates from across Europe.

Who would you like to thank for helping to put all of this together?

This event is a true collective effort between The Alzheimer Society of Ireland and Dementia Research Network Ireland.

We are deeply grateful to our speakers for their generosity and commitment, to the community and dementia services who will be present on the day, and to the people with lived experience who continually guide and challenge our work.

This event is made possible through a grant from the Health Research Board, for which we are very grateful.