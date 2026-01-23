Musgrave group announce new chief executive officer

SUPERMARKET group Musgrave has appointed Niall Anderton as its incoming chief executive officer.

Anderton is set to take over from Noel Keeley, who is due to retire from the business he has worked in for 20 years at the end of 2026.

The company employs more than 44,000 people across its stores.

Musgrave Operating Partners Ireland are located in Lucan and among their wholesale partner locations is the Musgraves in Robin Hood Industrial Estate, Clondalkin.

In total Musgraves has 615 Centra stores across the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland and 258 SuperValu stores.

The group confirmed that Anderton will join Musgrave on May 1, before formally taking over the chief executive role at the end of the year.

Keeley has been chief executive since 2020, having taken on the role just as the Covid-19 pandemic began, it said.

Anderton joins Musgrave from Circle K owner Alimentation Couche-Tard, a Canadian-headquartered group, with a market value of €65bn.

He most recently served as global senior vice president for strategy and transformation and was a member of the company’s global executive team.

Before that, Anderton held senior management positions with Primark and Telefónica O2, and he qualified as a chartered accountant with KPMG.

Musgrave chairman Nicky Hartery said Anderton was well placed to lead the group through its next phase.