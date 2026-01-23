Search
Musgrave group announce new chief executive officer
CEO: Niall Anderton and (inset): Musgraves is located in Robin Hood Industrial Estate

Musgrave group announce new chief executive officer

Maurice GarveyJanuary 23, 2026 10:38 am

SUPERMARKET group Musgrave  has appointed Niall Anderton as its incoming chief executive officer.

Anderton is set to take over from Noel Keeley, who is due to retire from the business he has worked in for 20 years at the end of 2026.

The company employs more than 44,000 people across its stores.

Musgrave Operating Partners Ireland are located in Lucan and among their wholesale partner locations is the Musgraves in Robin Hood Industrial Estate, Clondalkin.

In total Musgraves has 615 Centra stores across the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland and 258 SuperValu stores.

The group confirmed that Anderton will join Musgrave on May 1, before formally taking over the chief executive role at the end of the year.

Keeley has been chief executive since 2020, having taken on the role just as the Covid-19 pandemic began, it said.

Anderton joins Musgrave from Circle K owner Alimentation Couche-Tard, a Canadian-headquartered group, with a market value of €65bn.

He most recently served as global senior vice president for strategy and transformation and was a member of the company’s global executive team.

Before that, Anderton held senior management positions with Primark and Telefónica O2, and he qualified as a chartered accountant with KPMG.

Musgrave chairman Nicky Hartery said Anderton was well placed to lead the group through its next phase.

Read More


Residents call for construction hub to be converted to car park

Tallaght

Residents on Limekiln Road are calling for the main construction hub for the River Poddle flood works scheme to be converted into...

Mixed use residential and commercial development

Lucan

PLANS for a mixed use residential and commercial development in Adamstown have been lodged with South Dublin County Council. Evara Developments Limited...

Meet Eimear Brophy – Senior Family Law Solicitor & Head of Family Law Department

Legal advice with OC Law

Over €248,000 allocated to support visitor centre

Business

Over €248,000 has been allocated to support and promote the Brú Chrónáin Round Tower Visitor Centre, one of the council’s “key initiatives”...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST