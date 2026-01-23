Dance studio rolls outs red carpet for annual awards night

“WTA Dance Studio rolled out the red carpet on Tuesday last month for its annual awards night, The Woscars, held at the fabulous Green Isle Hotel.” explains Lisa and Clare Watson.

The Oscar-themed celebration welcomed over 250 students and parents, all dressed to impress in true Hollywood style.

The special evening was also attended by Mayor Pamela Kearns, adding an extra touch of prestige to the star-studded event.

Mini Oscar trophies were handed out across a wide range of awards, celebrating everything from talent and teamwork to dedication and determination.

The biggest applause of the night went to two Overall Students of the Year, who were awarded WTA Academy Scholarships along with perpetual trophies – a “truly star-worthy achievement!”

It was “time to party” once the awards were wrapped. The dance floor stayed full thanks to a “brilliant” DJ, guests enjoyed “delicious” food and a sweet counter, and the 360 Photo Booth was a “huge hit”, capturing fun, glamorous moments throughout the night.

The red carpet buzzed with laughter, dancing, and unforgettable photo memories.

The Watsons conclude, “a night full of glitz, glamour, dancing, and celebration – The Woscars was truly one to remember.”