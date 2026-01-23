Schools take part in Afcon blitz

ACTIVE South Dublin organised a football blitz last week for local schools in the area which was done in recognition of the current African Cup of Nations which has been happening over the last month.

19 schools participated with five entering two teams into the tournament which was mainly composed of students in fourth and fifth class.

Each team was allocated a team participating in the Afcon and while representing their nation in the blitz, were also instructed to complete a poster project about their country with the best project winner receiving a prize.

The winner was Aylesbury based school St Martin De Porres who won a series of football kits designed for the school thanks to their excellent project on Equatorial Guinea.

Shamrock Rovers were also heavily involved with the event and Rovers captain Pico Lopes was present on the day engaging with the students.

Lopes was a particularly worthy attendee to the blitz given that he has played in the African Cup of Nations representing Cape Verde and even reached the quarter final in 2023.

The League of Ireland trophy and FAI Cup were also present at the blitz.

Thos McDermott of Active South Dublin spoke on the event and the need for blitzes such as these given the multicultural nature of modern Irish society.

“I think it’s hugely important, we’re looking at sport to be a vehicle for us to break down barriers and break down the knowledge barrier. I think it was really beneficial in that way. Kids can learn how small the world is and where their classmates come from or their background.”

Mc McDermott also spoke on the possibility of expanding the idea towards other competitions and sporting events in the future.

“We would perhaps look at expanding it out, for example for a cricket world cup looking at countries such as Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and other countries who may not get represented in football. We can look at doing other events, possibly the World Cup this year, just as many to incorporate places from all over the world from Eastern Europe to South America.”

The whole idea is to marry the two, to have that physical activity and also have the learning involved with it. That’s what we are looking to do and that’s what the schools bought into as well.”

