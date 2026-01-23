Celebrating Tallaght’s story through powerful music

Dúchtas na Dothra is told through the eyes of the River Dodder and (inset) Director and conductor Tom Doorley

“Dúchas na Dothra is a musical and narrative journey through Tallaght, told through the eyes of the River Dodder, which acts as a kind of quiet, ageless witness to everything that’s happened here.”

Director, composer, and conductor Tom Doorley brings the world premiere of ‘Dúchas na Dothra’ to the Civic Theatre, celebrating Tallaght’s story through luminous, powerful music.

Before Tallaght had streets, the river had a name, An Dothra (The Dodder). Dúchas na Dothra flows beside that river through centuries of light, laughter and resilience.

Newly composed by Doorley and performed by the National Folk Orchestra of Ireland, the work moves from monastery bells to folk song houses, from mill wheels to stadium cheers.

Pipes, strings and driving rhythm merge into a living soundscape that reconnects Tallaght to itself, reminding us that home is not just a place but the flow between people, memory and music.

Doorley’s inspiration to compose this story comes from the Dodder, as it has “quietly witnessed everything from monks, mills, poets, factories, families moving out from the city, football crowds, the lot.”

He also wanted to challenge the “lazy stereotypes about Tallaght”, going on to state that when you dig “even a little below the surface, you find extraordinary layers of culture, creativity, work, faith, humour and resilience.”

Highlights of the production process for Doorley include watching all the different strands come together.

These include the music, the narrative, the local stories, working with Peter Coonan and especially bringing the music to the National Folk Orchestra to rehearse for the first time.

He has navigated the difficulty of directing, composing, and conducting all at once by “leaning heavily on collaboration and trust”, especially with the orchestra, the “amazing” production team, and working with Peter Coonan on the narration.

After this performance is done, Doorley will continue research and writing for the next concert after a well-deserved rest, performing in the Ulster Hall at the very first Fleadh Ceoil na hÉireann (CCE) in Belfast this coming August.

He is also writing for a very special celebration of Comhaltas Ceoltoirí na hÉireann’s 75th birthday.

Doorley would like to thank TradFest, Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann and South Dublin County Council for supporting the work and trusting him with such an ambitious project.

He also acknowledges the National Folk Orchestra of Ireland, Peter Coonan, and the orchestral management of Kieran Hanrahan, Jim McAlaistair, and Eddie Murphy.

Finally, he extends his gratitude to his family and friends who have “put up with far too much talk about rivers, monks, factories and football stadiums over the last year!”

‘Duchas na Dothra’ performs in the Civic Theatre at 5pm on January 25.