177 home development plan for site in Rathcoole

An artists impression of the site from 2022 at Stoney Hill Road in Rathcoole

Consultations are underway for a major residential development on a site that was the subject of a High Court action in 2023.

RK Consulting have applied for an ‘LRD meeting and opinion’ for a 177-home development on lands to the east of Stoney Hill Road in Rathcoole.

Approval for a previous development for 204 homes on the site was quashed by the High Court in June 2023.

Developer Romeville Developments Ltd had been granted permission by An Bord Pleanála to build on an undeveloped portion of land in the Peyton Estate.

However, following a judicial review brought against An Bord Pleanála by local groups including Four Districts Woodlands Habitat Group, BCM Residents’ Association, Rathcoole Park Residents’ Association, and Forest Hill Residents’ Association, their decision was overturned.

An application was submitted to South Dublin County Council for an ‘LRD meeting and opinion’ on May 30, which stands for A Large Scale Residential Development (LRD).

An LRD is a “development of 100 housing units or more, or student accommodation developments comprising 200 bed spaces or more, or a combination of same”, according to the SDCC website.

After receiving an LRD consultation request, the Planning Authority is required to facilitate a consultation meeting with the applicant within four weeks and must issue an opinion on whether the proposals constitute a reasonable basis for submitting a planning application within another four weeks.

The new development plan outlined in the LRD application for the 5.5-hectare site calls for the demolition of five existing dwellings and associated outbuildings on the site, and the construction of 177 dwellings on the site to the east of Stoney Hill Road.

This development would comprise of “88 duplex units and 89 houses… with a mix comprising of 16 one-beds, 44 two-beds, 71 three-beds and 46 four-beds with detached, semi-detached and terraced units”, and a 639.2 sq.m two-storey creche building, plus a 624.31 sq.m outdoor play area “located on an existing undeveloped portion of the Peyton site located to the west of Stoney Hill Road”.