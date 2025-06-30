Citywest Hotel sale for €148m to State angers local residents
South Dublin councillors have called on the government to guarantee that the pool and gym facilities at the Citywest Hotel remain open to the public.
They have also criticised the lack of engagement with local residents after Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan confirmed on Tuesday, June 17, that Cabinet approved plans to buy the Citywest Hotel and campus in Dublin for €148.2 million.
AUTHOREcho Staff
