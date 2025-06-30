Open bins, brazen birds and Ballyer takeaways
A number of bins in Ballyfermot will be replaced over the summer to thwart seagulls pulling out food waste.
Dublin City Council’s waste management teams will replace open bins on the Ballyfermot Road to prevent access by seagulls “in the coming weeks”.
AUTHOREllen Gough
