192 bonfire damaged facilities still in need of repair

Almost 200 bonfires were lit across South Dublin during Halloween, which resulted in considerable damage to public facilities that are still in need of repair.

192 bonfires were set alight in South Dublin leading to damage of green spaces across the region, as well as the vandalization of other public facilities – 14 of these occurred in the Rathfarnham/Templeogue/Firhouse/Bohernabreena area.

Some of the sites where the fires took place are still in need of restoration, with some work delayed due to cold conditions and the state of the ground throughout the winter season.

A Halloween leaflet from South Dublin County Council stated: “Bonfires are bad for our environment, burnt earth on our open spaces takes approximately 18 months to recover…

“…Every year Dublin Fire, Ambulance and Rescue Services answer hundreds of calls over the Halloween period. Respect the Emergency Services, Council Staff and An Garda Síochána who are already busy fighting fires and saving lives.

“Bonfires are an unnecessary and avoidable extra burden on them.”

SDCC use a cross-departmental approach to to prevent damage and promote the “Safe Halloween” message, as well as liaising with An Garda Síochána.

The communication with Gardaí ensures that both parties coordinate well on the issue and ensure actions taken by both bodies are effective.

The council has run several initiatives to promote safe ways to celebrate Halloween and noted that they engaged with local communities on the topic.

The council provide communities and resident groups with plant bulbs through the ‘Bulbs Not Bonfires’ initiative instead of creating bonfires on Halloween.

The initiative is intended to promote pride in green areas within estates across South Dublin.

Free recycling events held in the run-up to the autumn celebrations and a social media campaign is undertaken.

SDCC’s Samhain and Halloween events held across the region provided creative and fun events for families, including costumes swaps, creepy crafts, silent discos, spooky science, and storytime sessions in libraries.

The council stated that they will continue to work into 2026 to develop family friendly Halloween events for the whole community, such as Tallaween and Spookdalkin.

The council provides contact details for the public to report locations of suspected bonfire material.

In the weeks prior to Halloween, local authority crews alongside local Gardaí arrange for the collection of the stockpiled material and ensure its correct disposal.

The council also writes to business owners to remind them of their obligations under the Waste Management Act for the correct safe storage and disposal of waste and carry out inspections to ensure compliance.

SDCC aim to continue their ‘Safe Halloween’ work throughout the year with initiatives like ‘Bulbs Not Bonfires’ to work to prevent damage done to spaces in South Dublin.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.