Council are getting a Ruff time about new pet friendly cafe in Corkagh Park

“Are hens or sheep allowed in?”

The council has urged the public to provide feedback on the new pet friendly café in Corkagh Park so that it can overcome “teething problems.”

The Ruff Café at the Park House in Corkagh Park is a pet-friendly setting and is currently addressing initial operational challenges.

The local authority noted that it is not anticipated that animals other than dogs will attend, given that the park is predominantly used for dog walking.

Deputy Mayor of South Dublin County Council, Councillor Trevor Gilligan had asked some hard-hitting questions in a quest for clarification on the pet-friendly designation.

The Deputy Mayor said: “I understand the default is dog runs, people walk their dogs on leads, they don’t walk cats, generally speaking.

“Maybe they do, but I don’t think they do. But are cats allowed in? Are hens or sheep allowed in? Or is it dogs only?”

They also stated that all pets should be kept under the control of the owner while on the premises.

There is a spot that has been designated a pet-friendly area outside of the café, located just outside the back entrance – the area includes water bowls and its outdoor location “doesn’t encroach on other customers enjoyment of the facility”, according to SDCC.

Councillor Francis Timmons shared that he spent some time in the new café and has a fear of dogs.

Cllr Timmons had a “comfortable” experience in Corkagh’s new café, despite some “teething issues” that he feels can be resolved.

The Clondalkin councillor shared: “I’m not a dog lover, I’m a bit afraid of dogs, but I felt quite comfortable in the coffee shop, and there was a lot of dogs around there.

“I wasn’t sure whether I would like it or not, but I felt [that] the people that are running it are very animal friendly and I didn’t feel at all intimidated, to be honest.”

The council stated that there is a segregated area for kids to play in and that they may consider a non-pet-friendly segregated section of the café in future, pending feedback.

The licensee is also preparing to introduce a hatch service offering takeaway options, which could also be a space be utilised by pet owners without encroaching on other customers’ enjoyment of the new facility also.

SDCC Senior Executive Officer for Environment, Public Realm and Water Sharon Conroy said that the council are conscious of all users’ wellbeing and wish to improve the facility as time goes on.

Conroy said: “This is our first sort of pet-friendly coffee shop. So, it’s new to us as well and we’re looking at other pet friendly ones outside of South Dublin as well to see how they work.

“So, all feedback as I say is welcome and we will manage that as best we can because we are conscious that all of our users need to be safe, they need to feel safe and to feel comfortable.

“So, if you’re going in with a child, or you’re going in just to eat or you’re not a dog lover, you need to feel comfortable in the coffee shop as well.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.