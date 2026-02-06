Tidy Towns group can no longer function without storage space
“CTT committee have reluctantly decided that we can no longer function.”
Clondalkin Tidy Towns has announced that it will cease operations by the end of February if the local authority does not provide them with “essential” storage space.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Man discovered with close to €1,200 worth of drugs by gardai is fined €500Clondalkin
A MAN whom gardai discovered with close to €1,200 in drugs was fined at Blanchardstown District Court.Stephen Mooney (38), with an address...
Park users brewing up a storm over trade license issueClondalkin
“We’ve just removed it…we need time to get this right.”The coffee van that did not get its casual trading licence renewed will...
Students put on a fantastic show in Sister Act JrClondalkin
“The production was fantastic; I’m really, really happy and proud of all the students that participated in it,” beams Ms Una McArdle,...
Council are getting a Ruff time about new pet friendly cafe in Corkagh ParkClondalkin
“Are hens or sheep allowed in?”The council has urged the public to provide feedback on the new pet friendly café in Corkagh...
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.