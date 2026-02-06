Search
Tidy Towns group can no longer function without storage space
Clondalkin Tidy Towns have announced it will cease operations

James Roulston MooneyFebruary 6, 2026 1:16 pm

“CTT committee have reluctantly decided that we can no longer function.”

Clondalkin Tidy Towns has announced that it will cease operations by the end of February if the local authority does not provide them with “essential” storage space.

