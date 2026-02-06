Search
Two Women’s Collective branches raise €9,100 from Tattoo Day event
At the tattoo day fundraiser

James Roulston MooneyFebruary 6, 2026 1:21 pm

The Women’s Collective Ireland branches in Liffey Valley and Ronanstown raised over €9,000 with their Tattoo Day event in Clondalkin on Sunday.

The two local WCI branches raised €9,100 throughout the day to ensure that the counselling service the Liffey Valley branch offers will continue.

