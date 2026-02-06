Heartbreaking pregnant horse struggles and dies on the road
“It’s just heartbreaking.”
A pregnant horse nearing her due date died after an incident on the N4 in Ballyfermot on Monday evening.
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
