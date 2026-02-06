Residents ‘left with no choice’ but to park on streets

A Build-to Rent development of 82 apartments has been approved at Cookstown House site, with no car parking spaces, which is beside Cookstown Gateway

Cookstown residents are still no closer to a solution for the lack of sufficient parking in a new development owned by the Land Development Agency.

Only 67 parking spaces were provided for the residents of 204 apartments in the Cookstown Gateway development, which was completed by the LDA in 2024.