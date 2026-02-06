Work to start on old pool to bring it back into use with €2.25m investment

Work is set to take place to bring Clondalkin’s old swimming pool building back into use as part of a €2.25 million investment in South Dublin’s existing leisure centres.

The old pool in Clondalkin is set to be one of the buildings upgraded over the next few years as part of the council’s eight-figure commitment to upgrading leisure centres in the region.

It was recently reported by The Echo that an assessment was to be carried out to determine what works were necessary and what the space could be reimagined for.

Councillor Francis Timmons welcomed the news that the facility is included in the council’s plans and outlined his hopes for its future uses.

Cllr Timmons said: “I have long advocated it as an art community facility, and this will be considered as part of public consultation there will be on its use.

“My hope is St. Joseph’s Pipe Band, Clondalkin Youth Band & Clondalkin Drama Group would all get a home here.

“I’d love to see a public performance hall for community events and upcoming talent – it would be a multi-purpose community facility.”

However, the Clondalkin councillor acknowledged that there is still a long way to go before the old pool building is back in public use.

Calls for the building once dubbed ‘the baths’ to be restored from a state of disrepair and returned to public use have been heard for over a decade.

Locals have taken to using the walls of the old pool for graffiti, with the street art being the most life the building has seen since its closure.

Plans to redevelop other buildings, such as the Clondalkin Civic Centre will have an effect on how the old swimming pool building in the village is repurposed.

Timmons mentioned that he spoke to an official from South Dublin County Council, who said that other works set to be carried out using the €2.25m would be prioritised, and that the works needed and timeframe of the project are yet to be determined.

“The team will work on progressing necessary works to the existing operational centres first, perhaps with some crossover in terms of timeframes whereby the consultation on the old pool commences alongside the works to the operational centres.

“SDCC Community and Architects teams will have to examine the work required and timeframes in more detail and will then update councillors on the programme.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.