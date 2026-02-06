Food with Passion: Irish Farmhouse Chicken Casserole Hotpot

John Paul Kennedy is a self-taught cook and an avid fan of collecting cookery books with a passion for good old-fashioned home cooking.

His passion for proper family cooking stems from his TWO Grandmothers, who were both excellent cooks, one of whom was a trained chef.

JP promises to bring us plenty of family-inspired recipes and tasty treats while showing us how to get the basics right.

I have posted this recipe previously, a few years back but over the weekend as the weather was so dull, wet and grey I craved a comforting bowl of stew like goodness and I suddenly realised it had been sometime since I last made this delicious Chicken casserole.

Full of earthy staple farmhouse vegetables, smoked bacon lardons and melt in the mouth tender chicken, served with champ mash this is the ultimate warming and comforting food for the soul, on days when all you need is a hug from a bowl at dinnertime.

This is a one pot dinner, one of my favourite type to make (less washing up) that can be prepped in advance and then you bung it into the oven to slow cook for a few hours, so it takes care of itself.

The smells as the casserole cooks are delicious, inviting and comforting and fill the whole house.

What better way to welcome your guests when they arrive than with the smell of a delicious supper.

Ingredients: (Serves 4)

4 chicken fillets (Skin on – your butcher will do this for you) or 8 chicken thighs. (I use fillets as none of my family like chicken with bones in)

500ml hot chicken stock

Two tablespoons of flour

2 large carrots diced

1 onion diced

1 parsnip diced

100g smoked bacon lardons

80g frozen garden peas

1 teaspoon of Dijon mustard

Drizzle of runny honey

Tablespoon of chopped fresh thyme

1 sprig of fresh rosemary chopped

Sea salt & cracked black pepper for seasoning

2 tablespoons of rapeseed oil

Two tablespoons of Chicken Gravy granules (if required & optional)

4-5 Large potatoes sliced

5- 6 Knobs of butter

Some fresh thyme leaves

Method:

Preheat your oven to 180 degrees / Gas Mark 4.

In a large casserole dish on a high heat up the oil and pop the chicken in (skin side down) and cook until seared and golden brown.

Remove and set aside on a plate and pop in the bacon lardons and cook until browned off.

Add the chopped and prepared carrots, parsnip, onions and fresh herbs, salt and pepper and cook for 7 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add the flour and cook off for two minutes then add the stock and allow to thicken for a minute or two.

Peel off the chicken skin, set aside and pop the chicken back into the casserole. Place the sliced potatoes in layers on the top of the casserole mix, the knobs of butter, fresh thyme an season with salt and pepper. , season, clamp a lid on and pop into the oven for one hour. Remove and add the peas, stir and pop back into the oven for between 15 – 30 minutes. All ovens vary but you are looking for the casserole to have thickened and the chicken to be tender and falling apart. Add the optional x 2 tablespoons of chicken gravy granules if needed at this point. With 8 minutes to go, pop the chicken skins onto a tray and pop into the oven to become golden and crisp – I serve these on top of the casserole as an extra treat.

Now sit back relax and enjoy.

The flavours of this casserole are comforting, delicious and traditional and this dish is perfect to serve on those days when it is grey and wet outside, when you don’t want or have to leave the house.

This is my brother Barry’s favourite dinner and of course he comes to visit from London for his first dinner he will always request this dish and, he always goes back for seconds – it’s that good!

I hope you are inspired to give this recipe a go, you won’t regret it.