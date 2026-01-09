20 en-suite bedrooms are approved for An Poitin Stil

An artist impression of the An Poitin Still

PLANS for 20 en-suite bedrooms on the roof of An Poitin Stil in Rathcoole received planning permission from South Dublin County Council.

Brunsdale Services Ltd were seeking permission for the development at An Poitin Stil, Main Street, Rathcoole, a Protected Structure.

It contains proposals for the construction of 20 en-suite bedrooms on the roof of the single storey portion of the existing premises.

It also includes the construction of a new two storey access with a lift and stairs to the proposed bedrooms incorporating the existing tower feature on the carpark elevation.

The subject site is located on Main Street, Rathcoole, directly south of the Naas Road (N7).

An Poitín Stil features a traditional thatched roof and brick chimney stacks.

The site is designated as a Protected Structure and is recorded as a detached three-bay, two storey public house.

The site also lies within the Rathcoole Architectural Conservation Area (ACA) and is also listed in the Record of Monuments and Places for Rathcoole Village.

SDCC considered that the proposed development accords with the policies and objectives of South Dublin County Council, as set out in the South Dublin County Council Development Plan 2022 – 2028.