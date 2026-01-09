Search
20 en-suite bedrooms are approved for An Poitin Stil
An artist impression of the An Poitin Still

20 en-suite bedrooms are approved for An Poitin Stil

Maurice GarveyJanuary 9, 2026 3:21 pm

PLANS for 20 en-suite bedrooms on the roof of An Poitin Stil in Rathcoole received planning permission from South Dublin County Council.

Brunsdale Services Ltd were seeking permission for the development at An Poitin Stil, Main Street, Rathcoole, a Protected Structure.

It contains proposals for the construction of 20 en-suite bedrooms on the roof of the single storey portion of the existing premises.

It also includes the construction of a new two storey access with a lift and stairs to the proposed bedrooms incorporating the existing tower feature on the carpark elevation.

The subject site is located on Main Street, Rathcoole, directly south of the Naas Road (N7).

An Poitín Stil features a traditional thatched roof and brick chimney stacks.

The site is designated as a Protected Structure and is recorded as a detached three-bay, two storey public house.

The site also lies within the Rathcoole Architectural Conservation Area (ACA) and is also listed in the Record of Monuments and Places for Rathcoole Village.

SDCC considered that the proposed development accords with the policies and objectives of South Dublin County Council, as set out in the South Dublin County Council Development Plan 2022 – 2028.

Read More


Four men charged over thefts in Sligo and Leitrim last weekend

Latest

Four men in their 20s from Tallaght and Whitehall Road have been remanded in custody charged with stealing a car in Sligo...

This weeks front pages – January 8, 2026

Latest

The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today. Pick up your copy or subscribe...
blanchardstown courthouse

Man (35) fined €1,450 for a number of road traffic charges

Ballyfermot

A MAN who appeared in court facing an number of road traffic charges, received fines that totalled €1,450. Patrick Keeler (35), Ballyfermot...

Plans to convert Scholarstown House into residential units

Property

The developer looking to convert Scholarstown House into apartments have submitted additional information in support of their planning application regarding drainage systems...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST