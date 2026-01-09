O’Neills Sportswear pre-tax profits hit record at €3.4m

GAA sportswear supplier O’Neill’s saw pre-tax profits rise to a record €3.4m last year.

Accounts filed by O’Neill’s Balbriggan Textiles for the Walkinstown-headquartered branch of the group saw pre-tax profits rise by 2% to €3.4m after the group’s gross profit increased by 1.5% from €14.48m to €14.69m in 2024.

Replica sales of hurling jerseys for Cork and Clare helped fuel the demand, with the Cork jersey best seller across 2024 and 2025.

Numbers employed by Balbriggan Textiles increased by nine to 147 and staff costs totalled €6.45m.

Accumulated profits increased to €27.92m as cash funds increased from €9.2m to €11.59m.

The company recorded a post tax profit of €2.86m after incurring a corporation tax charge of €541,482.

O’Neill’s was established in 1918 in Capel Street, Dublin, before expanding to textile and manufacturing with the Walkinstown and Strabane facilities.