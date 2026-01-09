Search
Food with Passion: Winter Warming Curried Carrot & Parsnip Soup

JP KennedyJanuary 9, 2026 1:49 pm

John Paul Kennedy is a self-taught cook and an avid fan of collecting cookery books with a passion for good old-fashioned home cooking.

His passion for proper family cooking stems from his TWO Grandmothers, who were both excellent cooks, one of whom was a trained chef.

JP promises to bring us plenty of family-inspired recipes and tasty treats while showing us how to get the basics right.

As we step into a fresh year full of possibilities, there’s nothing quite like a bowl of goodness to warm both body and soul.

This vibrant soup brings together sweet root vegetables and a gentle kick of curry powder, creating a dish that’s nourishing, flavourful, and perfect for chilly days and long winter nights.

Made with chicken stock for depth, or vegetable stock for a wholesome vegetarian twist it’s a versatile recipe that freezes beautifully, making it ideal for big batches.

Pair it with toasted sandwiches for a hearty lunch or supper, and let this comforting soup be your go-to for starting the year on a delicious note.

Ingredients:

  • 1 onion finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon of oil
  • 500g parsnips roughly chopped
  • 250g carrots roughly chopped
  • 3 sticks of celery
  • 1 litre of chicken or vegetable stock
  • 1 teaspoon of garlic powder
  • ½ tablespoon of curry powder
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

 

  1. Heat the oil over a medium heart and add the chopped onion, celery and garlic powder and cook for about 5 minutes.

 

  1. Then stir in the curry powder and cook for another 5 minutes – stirring often!

 

  1. Add the chopped carrots and parsnips and pour over your stock and season to taste. Then cover and allow to; simmer for about 30 minutes until the vegetables are nice and tender.

 

  1. Puree the stop in batches in a food processor adding more stock until you have a nice rich consistency.

 

  1. If you’re freezing the soup, allow to; cool completely; then transfer to airtight containers – It can be stored for up to 3 months.

 

  1. For an added touch when serving you can drizzle with a little cream and a scattering of pumpkin seeds for extra texture and goodness.

I love serving any soup with homemade brown bread or toasted ham and cheese sambo’s and you have a perfect heart-warming lunch to enjoy.

Like most soup recipes it’s merely some prep, followed by some simmering and finally a blitz in the processor and you have a delicious and nutritious meal to enjoy.

Great for packed lunches, evening supper or just to warm up on these colder days this soup has a lovely sweetness and kick to it with the addition of the curry powder –So why not give this recipe a bash and transport yourself to comfort food heaven.

