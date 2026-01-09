Search
Local Faces: Marie Barnes
Marie Barnes works four days a week in the volunteer café

Local Faces: Marie Barnes

Echo StaffJanuary 9, 2026 1:42 pm

One of the great joys of this job is shining a light on people who do amazing work in our community and think absolutely nothing of it. They’ll just do things for others and never look for thanks or praise for it, it’s just who they are as people, writes Ken Doyle.

Marie Barnes of Killinarden is one such person.

Read More


Intercultural Gala celebration promotes equality in community

Tallaght

A gala awards night celebrating contributions from migrant members of the community was held recently in Tallaght.The 9th Annual Intercultural Gala Night...

‘Mindless’ vandals wreck historic tram mural

Tallaght

WATCH:  For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local...

Court hears ‘ongoing issues’ between two garages

Tallaght

A DISPUTE between two garages at a Tallaght yard led to a man damaging the windows of a rival’s premises with a...

GOAL Mile proves another big success with over €5,000 raised

Tallaght

The annual Tallaght GOAL Mile was held on Christmas Morning at Tallaght AC and was a massive success with substantial funds being...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST