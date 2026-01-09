Showtime for Coláiste Bríde and Moyle Park College students

“HALLELUJHA, it’s showtime!” ‘Sister Act The Musical’ is being produced by Transition Year Students in Clondalkin’s Coláiste Bríde and Moyle Park College for three nights from January 13 to 15.

“Get ready to raise your voice and your eyebrows!” beam students of Colaiste Bride. When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a crime, she’s hidden in the last place anyone would look…a convent.

Cue the chaos: nuns who can’t sing, a choir that sounds like cats in a blender, and one fabulous fugitive teaching them to find their groove.

Will Deloris stay holy long enough to dodge the bad guys? Or will the sisters turn the convent into the hottest ticket in town?

Following the success of ‘Six the Musical’ in January 2024 the the Colaiste Bride musical production team have been in talks about what musical would hit the stage.

The team joined forces with Moyle Park College in early 2025 to start working on ‘Sister Act’: “The real work began when we returned to school in August, with rehearsals, set design and production all in full swing.”

Students cite their favourite part of the musical as being the friendships that have formed that will last long after the final curtain closes.

Everyone has given the musical their all, and the only way they could achieve this was by working together. “It’s been great to further establish bonds and friendships between our two schools.”

One student states when asked about challenges, “I don’t think any of us realised the level of work that putting on a musical requires.” There have been long days of rehearsals, many fundraisers and much heavy lifting with set design.

Even though it has been difficult at times, they have rallied together as a team to make sure the musical is the best it can possibly be.

After the musical, both schools will be taking a long-earned rest, with both staff and students having been involved in the production of this musical.

Students involved would like to thank their local community, who have been “so generous” with sponsorship and raffle prizes, and all the teachers for the time, dedication and effort they have put in.

“You make the long rehearsals easier, and your guidance is so appreciated.”

Finally, they would like to thank Dee and John for “making us stars”, whose hard work and commitment to “bringing us to our full potential” does not go unnoticed.

“We really hope we can do you all proud!”

‘Sister Act’ will be performed in Colaiste Bride from January 13 to 15; be sure to get your tickets quickly.