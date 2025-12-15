Search
20 more apartments for ‘Nissan site’

Echo StaffDecember 15, 2025 11:09 am

Planning permission has been granted to add up to 20 apartments to a major development proposed for the ‘Nissan Site’ in Walkinstown.

O’Flynn Construction Co had been previously granted permission to develop 1,137 apartments and a 148-room hotel on the former Nissan showroom site at the junction of Walkinstown Avenue and Naas Road, Dublin 12.

