20 more apartments for ‘Nissan site’
Planning permission has been granted to add up to 20 apartments to a major development proposed for the ‘Nissan Site’ in Walkinstown.
O’Flynn Construction Co had been previously granted permission to develop 1,137 apartments and a 148-room hotel on the former Nissan showroom site at the junction of Walkinstown Avenue and Naas Road, Dublin 12.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Four activists will help make area a better placeNews
FOUR activists based in South Dublin will take part in the Alice Academy for Activists in January 2026.The free residential bootcamp that...
€2.5m for industrial property in CookstownNews
An industrial property located in Cookstown Industrial Estate is now on the market for up to €2.5million.Unit 9, situated on First Avenue...
‘Scandalous’ 1,618 are on HSE waiting list for needs assessmentNews
No child in the HSE areas of Dublin West and Dublin South West on the Assessment of Needs waiting list received their...
18 youths diagnosed with neurological disorder linked to nitrous oxideNews
18 youths were diagnosed with a neurological disorder at Tallaght University Hospital linked to laughing gas inhalation during a 21-month period, a...
AUTHOREcho Staff
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.