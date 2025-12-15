Search
Appeal for witnesses following cash-in-transit robbery

James Roulston MooneyDecember 15, 2025 11:15 am

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a cash-in-transit robbery that took place in Lucan on Friday evening.

A cash in transit robbery took place outside a retail premises on the Newcastle Road in Lucan.

Shortly before 4.40pm, several males robbed a cash-in-transit vehicle parked near a retail premises.

A separate vehicle was set alight, and the males left the scene with a quantity of cash in the direction of Somerton Gate.

Gardaí and emergency services quickly arrived on the scene and the fire was extinguished. No injuries were reported.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Any witnesses and road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam, who were in the vicinity of Newcastle Road, Somerton Gate, and the wider Somerton Estate between 4.15pm and 5pm are asked to contact Lucan Garda station on (01) 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

