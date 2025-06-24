25 social homes will be developed in Ballycullen

An artist impression of the development on Stocking Avenue

Twenty-five social homes will be developed on Stocking Avenue, Ballycullen through a Part 8 process.

South Dublin County Council presented their proposal to the chamber at the Rathfarnham/Firhouse area meeting on Tuesday, June 10.

The development will include nine three-bedroom, five two-bedroom and 11 one-bedroom homes.

The proposal will be advertised around the first week of July and will be available on the Council consultation portal for six weeks. The Council expect to bring the Part 8 to the next step at the County Council meeting on September 8.

The development is located on a long, narrow site at the very end of Stocking Avenue, said SDCC architect Patrick Harrington.

The majority of the development is a terrace of one-bedroom own-door units at ground floor level and three-bed duplex units above.

Two-bedroom own-door units will be provided at the eastern and western end of the development or two duplex units one above the other, in line with the height and mass of development in the area.

Developed under Universal Design regulations, the units won’t be “wheelchair livable” when ready for allocation, said the Council in response to a question from the chamber, but are suitable for later modifications should mobility difficulties arise for tenants.

Constraints to the development are caused by infrastructure present underground that splits the site in two, added Mr Harrington.

The terraces of houses will face both North and South, and there will be an open communal space to the southern side of the site.

Energy ratings will range between A1 and B, and South Dublin County Council can’t say yet if the new homes will be kept within the council management stock or will be passed on to a Housing Body.

The chamber generally welcomed the proposal, but a few concerns were raised, with Councillor Brian Lawlor (FG) saying he’d rather see such a small development kept within council stock and Councillor Pamela Kearns (LAB) highlighting the possibility of noise disturbance caused by a family living in a three-bedroom unit above a one-bedroom unit.

Councillor Roisin Mannion (SF) said the local residents already voiced concerns about strained school and transport services that could be impacted by more families moving into the area.

SDCC reminded that responsibility for school buildings development lies with the Department of Education.

