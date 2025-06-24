Staying independent and supported: The growing role of home care in Ireland

ADVERTORIAL

As Ireland’s population continues to age, many families are beginning to explore the options available to support older loved ones in maintaining their independence.

In 2019, one in seven people on the island of Ireland was aged 65 or over.

By 2051, that number is expected to rise to one in four — a significant shift that is already placing increased demand on home care and community-based supports.

For many older adults, the idea of leaving the comfort and familiarity of their own home can be unsettling.

But getting older doesn’t have to mean giving up independence. Home care is emerging as a valuable and compassionate solution, helping people remain safely in their homes while receiving the support they need for day-to-day living.

What Is Home Care?

Home care is a flexible and personalised service that provides help with a range of everyday tasks — from preparing meals and grocery shopping to assistance with bathing, medication reminders, and even companionship.

As people age, these small forms of support can make a big difference in maintaining dignity, safety, and a good quality of life.

Some individuals choose to pay privately for home care services, while others can apply for state-funded support through the Health Service Executive (HSE).

Whether care is privately arranged or provided by a company approved by the HSE, the focus remains on helping older adults stay well and independent at home.

Applying for HSE-Funded Home Support

For those who may benefit from funded assistance, the HSE offers a Home Support Service. The application process is relatively straightforward:

Complete the Application Form – You or a nominated person can fill this in, but it must be signed by the person seeking support. Send it to the Local HSE Home Support Office – The address can be found at the end of the application form. Assessment of Needs – HSE staff will carry out a care needs assessment to determine the level and type of help required. Choose a Provider – If services are to be delivered by an external organisation, you’ll be given a list of HSE-approved providers to choose from. Begin Receiving Support – Services will be arranged according to availability and your preferences.

This kind of support can be a huge relief to both older adults and their families, offering peace of mind and practical help when it’s needed most.

Why More Families Are Choosing Home Care

With its flexibility and focus on personal dignity, home care continues to grow in popularity.

It’s not just about helping with physical tasks — it’s about building trusting relationships, preventing loneliness, and creating a support network that respects each person’s choices and routine.

Companies such as Care at Home, a nurse-led home care provider established in 2012, are helping to meet this demand.

While every home care provider is different, many offer a comprehensive range of services that can be tailored to individual needs — from early dementia care to full-time live-in support or palliative care.

At its best, home care is not just a service but a lifeline. It helps people remain connected to their community, surrounded by their memories, neighbours, and the comforts of home — and that, for many, is invaluable.

A Conversation Worth Having

Whether you’re thinking about support for yourself or a loved one, it’s never too early to explore your options.

Home care doesn’t have to be a last resort — it can be a proactive step towards living well, safely, and independently for as long as possible.

For families considering how best to support aging parents or relatives, starting the conversation early can make all the difference.

A bit of planning and the right kind of support can mean more good days, more freedom, and more time spent where we often feel most at peace — at home.