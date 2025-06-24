Search of house concludes as part of investigations into Annie’s disappearance

Annie McCarrick was reported missing on March 28, 1993 which was upgraded to a murder in March 2023.

A search operation being carried out on a property in Clondalkin as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Annie McCarrick has now concluded.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed this Tuesday, June 24, that searches at “a domestic residence in Clondalkin has concluded this afternoon”.

Digging equipment and a cadaver dog from the PSNI were used during the search operation, which began earlier this month after man in his 60s was arrested on Thursday, June 12 on suspicion of murdering the American student in 1993.

He was released without charge the following day.

The spokesperson from An Garda Síochána said that details of the search are not being released “for operational reasons”, but that the family of Annie McCarrick had been updated.

The investigation into the disappearance of the 26-year-old student from Long Island, New York, who was reported missing on March 28, 1993, was upgraded to a murder inquiry in March 2023.

An Garda Síochána appeals to anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant they might believe it to be, to contact the Garda Investigation team at Irishtown garda station.

“Gardaí continue to appeal to any person who may have previously come forward who felt they could not provide Gardaí with all the information they had in relation to this matter, to contact the investigation team again,” the spokesperson said.

“With the passage of time they may now be in a position to speak further with the investigation team.

Gardaí will remain on site in order to return the Clondalkin property to the current residents, who Gardaí say “are not connected in anyway with Annie McCarrick or her disappearance”.

The investigation team can be contacted at Irishtown Garda Station on 01 666 9600 or anyone who wishes to provide information confidentially should contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.