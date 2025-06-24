Two arrests over alleged false imprisonment of woman

A MAN and a woman were arrested by gardai in Tallaght following an alleged incident of false imprisonment of a woman.

The incident occurred in Castletown in Celbridge on Monday evening around 10.10pm.

The two people, both in their 30s, were arrested in Tallaght within 90 minutes of Gardai first being alerted about the incident.

They are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda Station in the eastern region.

A garda statement said: “Gardaí are investigating an alleged incident of false imprisonment of a woman which occurred in Castletown, Celbridge, Co. Kildare yesterday, Monday 23rd June 2025.

“The incident occurred at approximately 10.10pm.

“Following patrols carried out by Gardaí from Kildare North Community Engagement and DMR South Crime Tallaght, two individuals were arrested in Tallaght, Dublin 24 in relation to this incident within 90 minutes of Gardaí first being alerted.

“A woman and a man, both aged in their 30s, are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda Station in the eastern region.

“The scene has been preserved for technical examination”.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on (01) 6667800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

This investigation is ongoing.