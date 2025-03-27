26 songs: Taylor D’s new single

“I WROTE 26 Songs as a tribute to the idea that love is endless, and no matter how many times you try to capture it, there’s always more to say,” comments Clondalkin singer-songwriter Taylor D regarding her new single ’26 songs’.

Having released on January 31, this upbeat, pop-infused track delves into the boundless nature of love and the creative ways we express it.

With infectious melodies and heartfelt lyrics, ’26 Songs’ tells the story of loving someone so deeply that you could write endless songs about them—and still find new ways to express that love.

Inspired by the complexity and beauty of love, 26 Songs explores how a deep connection with another person can fuel both creativity and emotions.

The song’s lyrics paint a picture of a love so profound that no matter how many songs you write about it, the feeling never fades.

She will be performing a headline show in Whelan’s on April 30; book your tickets now!