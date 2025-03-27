‘Young people in politics is as important as gender balance’

Councillor Adam Smyth with Senator Teresa Costello and John Lahart, TD at the vote in Kingswood on Monday

“Seeing more young people in politics is as important as maintaining gender balance,” said new Fianna Fáil councillor Adam Smyth (25) who was co-opted to replace Senator Teresa Costello.

Cllr Smyth put his name forward along with former St James’ Hospital nurse Lilian Guéret, a few months after South Dublin County Council was confirmed as the only council in the country where female councillors outnumbered male colleagues.

With his co-option, SDCC will be back to a “fifty-fifty” scenario, with 20 women and 20 men.

“Of course it was a very prominent topic, but our council is still very balanced. We need to see more young people in politics, it’s as important as gender balance,” he said.

Only 25 years old, Cllr Smyth lives “at home like many others my age, so I know what it means,” and with a significant experience in youth work feels he can represent the young people of Tallaght.

“We need more support for clubs and groups, and funding is an area many are struggling with. We need funding towards different programmes and projects but also to make sure that there is enough in place for the ones already there.”

Cllr Smyth is a baker and bakery owner, and the Vice Chair of the Board of Directors at Fettercairn Youth and Community Centre.

He ran for a seat in Tallaght South, where he grew up and lives, at the local elections in June and is now going to represent Tallaght Central.

“I always treated Tallaght as one area, I want to represent all of it as I’m also the only Fianna Fáil councillor for Tallaght.

“I have connections with Tallaght Central through some family in Springfield and was part of the scouts in Kingswood. It’s a growing area and it needs a strong representative.”

Cllr Smyth was co-opted as South Dublin councillor on Monday, March 24, in Kingswood Community Centre. His first public appearance as councillor will be at the next full Council meeting in April.

“I am honoured and grateful for this opportunity, and I will work tirelessly for the people of Tallaght. It was a long political goal of mine, and something I always wanted to do,” he commented.