Library welcomes 5,401 visitors and 155 new members last month
Clondalkin library welcomed 5,401 visitors and 155 new members in February while also inaugurating their third in-house book club.
Nearly 4,000 items were issued, and more books were swapped during the 13 visits from local primary school classes.
Subscribe for as little as €0.75 per week and support local news in your area!
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
‘Young people in politics is as important as gender balance’News
“Seeing more young people in politics is as important as maintaining gender balance,” said new Fianna Fáil councillor Adam Smyth (25) who...
Colour, fun and sport as large crowds attend local paradesClondalkin
LOCAL communities were all out in force to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this week.“It was a day full of sport, colour, music,...
Man (29) who instigated unprovoked attack had 137 previous convictionsClondalkin
A man who led five others in an unprovoked attack on another man in Dublin city centre two years ago has been...
Investment warehouse in Crag Crescent has guide price of €950kClondalkin
A substantial warehouse investment in Crag Crescent in Clondalkin has come on the market with a guide price of €950,000.The property is...
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.