Library welcomes 5,401 visitors and 155 new members last month
Clondalkin Library had 13 visits from primary school classes

Alessia MicalizziMarch 27, 2025 12:29 pm

Clondalkin library welcomed 5,401 visitors and 155 new members in February while also inaugurating their third in-house book club.

Nearly 4,000 items were issued, and more books were swapped during the 13 visits from local primary school classes.

