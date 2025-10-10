290 homes at a cost of €122m is opened by Tuath Housing in Carrigmore Woods

Minister for Housing James Browne TD, Carrigmore Woods resident Sinéad, Tuath Housing Chair Richard Pike, Mayor Pamela Kearns and Ardstone Senior Director Mark Forrest cut the ribbon at the official opening of 290 new homes in Citywest Photo by Karl Hussey

TUATH Housing reached a new milestone of 16,000 homes delivered nationwide. The achievement was marked in Citywest as Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James

Browne TD, officially opened Carrigmore Woods at a cost of €122 million which is made up a mixed-tenure scheme providing 290 homes in partnership with South Dublin County Council.

The development comprises 153 Cost Rental apartments, with rents set at least 25% below local market levels and 137 social homes spread across six blocks and includes a purpose-built crèche, four retail units, and two amenity spaces for residents.

The opening coincides with a key delivery milestone for Tuath Housing with 16,000 homes now under management across Ireland, providing safe, secure housing for more than 40,000 people.

New resident, Sinead, who had long searched for permanent housing with her young daughter Rebecca, proudly received the keys to her new home in Citywest.

“I can’t express enough the feeling of security, safety, and grounding that comes with having our own home.

‘I have really struggled finding stability and peace of mind when it comes to a home.

‘These keys are more than just to a house — they open the door to security and a brighter future for my daughter Rebecca and me.”

Mayor Pamela Kearns, added:“Carrigmore Woods is a shining example of what we can achieve together—delivering high-quality homes and building a vibrant community where families can put

down roots and thrive. This development is not just about new buildings, but about creating a welcoming place for people to call home and strengthening the fabric of South Dublin.”

The €122m Carrigmore Woods project was delivered with the support of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, the Housing Finance Agency (HFA) and The Housing

Agency, using CALF and CREL funding streams. The scheme was developed by Ardstone, with Monami Construction as the main contractor.