Car dealership lodge plans to demolish part of their showroom

A MAJOR car dealership in Tallaght have lodged a planning application to demolish part of their showroom.

Kearys Renault & Dacia Belgard have applied for permission to demolish and remove an existing single and two storey showroom extension at their location on the Belgard Road.

The application, submitted to South Dublin County Council’s planning portal on September 19, 2025, calls for the “demolition and removal of existing single and two storey showroom extensions (485 sqm) to front elevation facing Belgard Road and side elevation facing Cookstown Estate Road, along with removal of projecting canopy on this side elevation”.

They also seek permission for “re-fenestration to front facade along with a section of side, to include fitting of new curtain walling with matching entrance doors along new wall cladding and new illuminated building signage and required site works”.

Kearys, a Cork-based motor dealers, bought the Renault Retail Group Ireland’s showroom in Tallaght in 2022 for an undisclosed fee, and began operating the south Dublin showroom in 2023.

The final date for third party observations/submissions on this planning application is October 23, through the council’s planning portal.

A decision is due from the planning authority by November 13 this year.