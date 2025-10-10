Search
Car dealership lodge plans to demolish part of their showroom
The dealership on Belgard Road

Car dealership lodge plans to demolish part of their showroom

Ellen GoughOctober 10, 2025 10:26 am

A MAJOR car dealership in Tallaght have lodged a planning application to demolish part of their showroom.

Kearys Renault & Dacia Belgard have applied for permission to demolish and remove an existing single and two storey showroom extension at their location on the Belgard Road.

The application, submitted to South Dublin County Council’s planning portal on September 19, 2025, calls for the “demolition and removal of existing single and two storey showroom extensions (485 sqm) to front elevation facing Belgard Road and side elevation facing Cookstown Estate Road, along with removal of projecting canopy on this side elevation”.

They also seek permission for “re-fenestration to front facade along with a section of side, to include fitting of new curtain walling with matching entrance doors along new wall cladding and new illuminated building signage and required site works”.

Kearys, a Cork-based motor dealers, bought the Renault Retail Group Ireland’s showroom in Tallaght in 2022 for an undisclosed fee, and began operating the south Dublin showroom in 2023.

The final date for third party observations/submissions on this planning application is October 23, through the council’s planning portal.

A decision is due from the planning authority by November 13 this year.

Read More


Mother (39) disqualified from driving for 4 years for refusing to provide urine sample

Tallaght

A MOTHER was disqualified from driving for four years after refusing to provide a blood or urine sample to gardai under suspicion...

290 homes at a cost of €122m is opened by Tuath Housing in Carrigmore Woods

Business

TUATH Housing reached a new milestone of 16,000 homes delivered nationwide. The achievement was marked in Citywest as Minister for Housing, Local...

Dalata Hotel Group resubmit planning application for new illuminated signs

Property

DALATA Hotel Group have resubmitted a planning application for new illuminated signs on the Maldron Hotel at Newlands Cross. The hotel group...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST