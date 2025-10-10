Drama group offer something a little different at Open Mic

Ciara Campbell, writer, reciting her poem at the Open Mic Night for the audience as part of the Lucan Festival

LUCAN Drama continued its involvement with the Lucan Festival this year by offering something a little different.

While last year there was a dramatic reenactment of a trial, this year they invited creative-minded people from Lucan and the surroundings to join them for an Open Mic night.

Hosted, again, upstairs in Courtney’s, the event featured a mix of poetry, storytelling, dramatic monologues, and various styles of song, with a good turnout ensuring a lively atmosphere throughout.

Before events got underway, there was a slideshow of photographs from some of Lucan Drama’s more recent productions.

The evening was MC’d by Lucan Drama’s James Goodman, who kept the show on the road, introducing the acts and helping take the edge off performers’ nerves with his grace and good humour.

The first half was opened by another Lucan Drama stalwart, Jeff Gibson, who performed a monologue from ‘When Jack met Jill’ by Adam Szymkowicz.

Up next was a hilarious story by Ruairí McDonnell, a member of the Stoney Writing group, imagining a hungover conversation between HP Lovecraft and Edgar Allen Poe.

The first poet of the night was Natalie Ryan, the founder of Poets Perch, who meets in Lucan Library on the first Tuesday of every month, presenting three of her own poems.

Michael Somers, who had come up from Kilkenny just for the evening, acted a scene from John B. Keane’s ‘The Field’ and quickly followed it up with a lively rendition of Mick MacConnell’s ‘The

Politician Song’.

Another Lucan Drama member, Sinead Comerford, wowed the audience with a monologue from the movie ‘In & Out’ performed in a wedding dress.

Lee Sheridan, founder of Luain Press, came all the way from Maynooth to recite one of his poems in a “beautiful” tribute to Jennifer McQuinn, who passed away on Bond Bridge.

Lee also regaled the crowd with a sing-along of one of his songs, ‘Rag Week’. Donal ‘Rooster’ Healy returned to the Lucan Drama stage after a gap of 3 years, with his debut in Courtney’s of Lucan, singing the ‘Lidly Aldi’ song composed by the late Mick MacConnell.

David Doyle powerfully reprised his role from ‘The Weir’, performed in the same location earlier this year, and then brought out his guitar to close out the first half with the ever-popular Bruce Springsteen number ‘Dancing in the Dark’.

The second half opened with Lucan Drama legend Noel Creaner reading a nonsense story by John Lennon in the best possible way.

Next up was another Lucan Drama legend, John Carabini, performing the monologue of a Dublin Bus driver thinking about driving through Ballyfermot and getting an occasional dig in at Manchester United.

Ciara Campbell, another writer from the Stoney Writing group in Stoneybatter, read a touching poem about splitting her life between Belfast and Belgium.

Ryan Duggins, host of The Poetry’s Dead Podcast, apologised for being English and read three very funny and relatable poems.

There was another great singer next, Sam Doyle, singing two songs: ‘Fisherman’s Blues’ by The Waterboys and U2’s ‘One’.

Lucan Drama was represented again with Graham Donlon reading two poems, one of his own and one by John Betjeman.

More poetry followed by Poets Perch member Norma Gill, reading her tender and heart-rending poems about grief.

After the poetry, the spotlight was turned to Lucan Drama’s Erin Lynch, whose beautiful version of ‘Wall of Tears’ was certainly one of the highlights of the whole evening.

Ellen Downes, the chairperson of Lucan Drama, then comically “interrupted” the proceedings with a one-woman sketch known as ‘The Pint Man’, made famous by Paddy Losty.

The last performer of the night was Joe McKiernan, the third Stoney Writing group member, who read out a “sweet” short story.

The entire night concluded when David Doyle brought out his guitar again and captivated with two songs that the crowd enthusiastically joined in on.

Lucan Drama is grateful to those who came to perform and support the acts; “we couldn’t do it without you.”

They would also like to thank Lucan Festival, who partnered with them for another year, as well as Courtney’s of Lucan, who continue to give them a stage to perform on.

Last but certainly not least, if anyone has old photographs of Lucan Drama productions throughout the years and is willing to share, the group would love to build up their photo archive.

Contact them at lucandrama@gmail.com for more information.

Be sure to keep an eye on their socials over the next few weeks for details about three one-act plays at Courtney’s from October 20 to 23, followed by an upcoming circuit play, which is a production of ‘Little Dolls’.

Congratulations to all involved.