Orla Scannell, Ais Brady, Elton Mulally, Cllr Vicki Casserly, Aisha Bolaji, Rob Davis and Eithne Swai

Awards are designed to support and elevate filmmaking talent

Ryan ButlerOctober 10, 2025 10:34 am

CREATIVE Ireland South Dublin, in partnership with LEO South Dublin, is pleased to announce the launch of the Creative Ireland South Dublin Film Award 2025.

This initiative is designed to “support and elevate filmmaking talent within the South Dublin County Council administrative area,” offering a unique launch pad for creative filmmakers to bring their vision and ideas to life.

The award, valued at up to €10,000, will be granted to a filmmaker or film company to support the production of a short film, either drama or documentary, between 12 and 15 minutes in

duration.

The film must be shot within the South Dublin County Council administrative area and completed by December 2025.

This opportunity aims to foster original storytelling, strengthen the local creative economy, and showcase the richness of South Dublin as a filming location.

Applicants must reside within the South Dublin County Council administrative area and submit a completed application form, a project synopsis, a full script, a general shoot plan, and insights from both a director and a producer.

Additional requirements include a list of previous work with relevant links, confirmation of legal access to the submitted script, a detailed budget, and proof of membership in the South Dublin Creative Economy Network (SCENe).

Information on joining SCENe is available at localenterprise.ie

The Film Award is intended for high-quality proposals from filmmakers who have demonstrated capacity and commitment to the craft.

All applicants must be able to complete production, including post-production, by June 2026. A screening of the completed film must take place in South Dublin County in collaboration with Creative Ireland South Dublin.

This award represents a significant opportunity for filmmakers to transform compelling ideas into powerful visual narratives, contributing to the cultural vibrancy of South Dublin County and beyond.

Previous recipients include Ais Brady, Jason Branagan, Margaret Kane-Rowe, Aisha Bolaji, Darragh Goan, and in 2024, Dafhyd Flynn

Applications close Friday, October 17; to apply, visit the South Dublin County Council website.

