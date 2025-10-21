30% drop in community gardai due to missed targets

A 30 per cent decrease in community Gardaí in Clondalkin in the last five years and other similar figures have been at the centre of criticism laid at the government by a local TD.

Dublin Mid-West TD Mark Ward has expressed his disappointment at figures shared with him that show less community Gardaí presence this year compared to 2020.

Clondalkin has seen a decrease in community Gardaí numbers from 13 to nine in the last five years.

A member of An Garda Síochána is deemed to be a ‘Community Garda’ where that person is allocated to a Community Policing Team.

Deputy Ward stated: “There is a crisis in recruitment and retention of our Gardaí. Communities are feeling unsafe because they do not see their Community Gardaí on the beat in their areas.

“There has been a 38% reduction in Community Gardaí in Ronanstown Garda station since 2020.

“Clondalkin Garda station has seen a 30% reduction in the same time period.”

Lucan’s figure is up from seven to nine but lower than its peak in 2023, which stood at 10.

Rathcoole has only added one community Garda to their tally while Tallaght has only managed to maintain its 2020 figure of 21 after several years of fluctuation.

Tallaght is the only station out of the five mentioned that has a presence of community Gardaí recorded in double digits – in 2020, three stations had double-digit figures.

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan TD aims to hit a recruitment target of 5,000 during the government’s term of office, with 1,000 per year expected.

Budget 2026 has provided €2.59 billion for the recruitment of up to 1,000 Gardaí in the coming year.

However, Deputy Ward has raised doubts about the ability of the government to achieve their targets.

“The Minister has already admitted that he will fall short of [1,000] in his first year, potentially only getting 800 at best.

“Missed targets roll over to the next year. I am not confident that they will recruit their 5,000 target.”

Two Garda recruitment competitions have been held this year, with the second taking place in September.

At this point in time, 571 trainee Gardaí have entered the Garda college in Templemore, with another batch expected in November.

423 Gardaí have been attested and allocated to stations around the country so far this year, according to the Minister of Justice.

Deputy Ward stressed the importance of hitting the targets set: “Crucially we want to increase the number of training places so that we can actually deliver on recruiting more than 1,000 Gardaí each year.

“The Garda recruitment crisis can be addressed, but it will take political will and action to see it through.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.