Peamount launch Strategic Plan for a Stronger tomorrow

Orlagh Claffey, IHA Dublin South West, Kate Killeen White, REO HSE Dublin and Midlands, Minister for State, Emer Higgins TD and Tanya King, CEO Peamount Healthcare officially launching the Peamount Rehabilitation Strategy

Peamount Healthcare has officially launched its new strategic plan, “Our Future: A Strategic Plan for a Stronger Tomorrow”, setting out a vision is to be a leader in Specialist Rehabilitation in the Dublin Midlands Region.

The strategy was officially launched by Minister for State, Emer Higgins TD, Kate Killeen White, REO HSE Dublin and Midlands, CEO Tanya King and it outlines five strategic priorities and fifteen measurable initiatives to be delivered by 2028.

It aims to address the growing challenges of an ageing population and increasing prevalence of chronic disease through enhanced rehabilitation and wellness services.

Minister for State, Emer Higgins TD said, “Rehabilitation is a vital part of our health system that empowers people to recover, regain independence, and live full lives.

The Government is committed to expanding access to specialist rehabilitation services across Ireland, ensuring they are person-centred, integrated, and delivered as close to home as possible.

“Through strategic investment, workforce development, and innovation, we are building a rehabilitation system that reflects the dignity and potential of every individual.”

“Rehabilitation is an essential health service and crucial for achieving universal health coverage,” said Mr. Montgomery.

“Peamount Healthcare has demonstrated excellence in specialist rehabilitation, and this strategy will further strengthen our role in the national health system.”

Key elements of the strategy include Expansion of multidisciplinary rehabilitation teams, investment in education, research, and innovation, Development of a future-focused rehabilitation campus and strengthening partnerships with the HSE, academic institutions, and community organisations.

“At Peamount Healthcare, our mission is rooted in the belief that every person deserves the opportunity to recover, rebuild, and thrive. This strategy is not just about services—it’s about people.

“It’s about patients who need timely, specialist rehabilitation to regain independence, and families who rely on compassionate, coordinated care,” said Tanya King, CEO, Peamount Healthcare.

“We are investing in our teams, our infrastructure, and our partnerships to build a sustainable model for the future—one that is resilient, inclusive, and responsive to the evolving needs of our communities. Together, we are shaping a rehabilitation system that empowers individuals and strengthens the health system for generations to come”

Peamount Healthcare, an independent voluntary organisation within HSE Dublin Midlands Health Region, continues to play a pivotal role in rehabilitation care, residential care, and community services.

Funded by The Local Democracy Reporting Scheme