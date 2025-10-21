Judge orders the arrest of boy (14) charged with arson of family home

A judge has ordered the arrest of a 14-year-old boy charged with arson for his role in the destruction of a family home on Landen Road, Ballyfermot in May.

The Curran family narrowly escaped being caught in the destruction of their home but their dog, Zach, sadly died.

The teenager charged in connection with the attack was due to face a trial venue hearing at the Dublin Children’s Court on Tuesday.

However, neither the boy nor any members of his family turned up, and their absence was unable to be explained by the defence.

Judge Paul Kelly acceded a garda application to issue a bench warrant for the boy.

His case was scheduled for a preliminary ruling to determine if the case would stay in the Children’s Court or be moved to the Circuit Court, which can impose harsher sentences.

The boy cannot be named because he is a juvenile with the right to anonymity.

A GoFundMe page set up to help the Curran family recover their home has reached 80 per cent of its target, with over €57,000 raised.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.