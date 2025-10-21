Real problem with Red Line Luas is that its full all the time

“I don’t think the NTA are taking those issues seriously.”

Councillors have made clear that they feel the National Transport Authority are not taking their issues with the Red Line Luas seriously.

The discussion about the Red Line came in response to a report on the National Planning Framework, which detailed higher housing targets and the need to zone land to meet the updated aims.

Councillor Madeleine Johansson discussed the local Luas line in relation to the use of CityEdge as a land for further housing development.

Cllr Johansson expects the CityEdge lands to be serviced by the Luas.

She said: “I think that there is a real problem with the Red Luas and the fact that it’s just full all the time is a really, really big problem.

“And I think sometimes its being seen as ‘The Red Luas? Oh, that goes to like Tallaght and Clondalkin and it’s just poor people living out there and we don’t really care.

“But there’s a real issue with capacity on the Red Luas and something needs to be done in order to have that as a key aspect.”

The CityEdge project focuses on 700 hectares of land in the Naas Road, Ballymount and Park West areas.

The official site states that the project has the possibility to deliver 40,000 new homes and 75,000 new jobs to the area.

Councillor Mick Duff echoed his colleague’s travel concerns and proposed the introduction of larger carriages.

Cllr Duff said: “If we are rezoning or we are going onto lands that are already zoned and carry out more building on those lands…

“Will we be talking to the NTA? Will we be seeing what their plans are? We’re looking at the Red Line Luas as being restricted – can we talk to them? Can we talk to the owners and say can those carriages be extended?”

The Tallaght councillor also called for correspondence with BusConnects and noted that he expects the council’s Active Travel Schemes to be “part and parcel” of the rezoning moves.

Cllr Duff also expressed his joy that CityEdge has been part of these talks: “I’m delighted [the council is] looking at CityEdge because I think that’s an area – the likes of Ballymount, where you’re talking about regeneration and everything else.

“That certainly holds potential for us.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.

