Man (26) appears in court charged with alleged assault

A MAN charged in connection with the alleged assault of a 10-year-old girl in Saggart is to appear before Cloverhill District Court on Wednesday, October 22.

The man (26) appeared before a sitting of Blanchardstown District Court on Tuesday morning.

Sergeant Sinead Connolly told the court that the accused said he had “nothing to say” when handed a copy of the charge sheet.

The accused cannot be identified due to the nature of the charge and did not address the court this morning.

Judge John Brennan remanded the accused in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court, Wednesday, October 22.

Judge Brennan also assigned an Arabic interpreter for the court hearing.

Meanwhile, gardai renewed their appeal for witnesses in connection with into an alleged assault of a female juvenile, reported to have occurred at Saggart, on Monday, October 20.

Gardai would like to speak to any persons who was in the City West Drive, Garter Lane, City West Luas Stop, or Saggart Luas Stop areas between 11pm on Sunday, October 19, and 01:30am on Monday, October 2020.

The Garda investigation team can be contacted at Clondalkin Garda Station on 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Funded by the Local Courts Reporting Scheme