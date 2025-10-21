Search
Gardai appeal for information in connection to alleged assault

Gardai appeal for information in connection to alleged assault

William O ConnorOctober 21, 2025 9:30 am

A MAN in his 20s has been charged following an alleged assault on a young girl in Saggart.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses in connection with the investigation of the alleged assault to contact them at Clondalkin Garda Station on (01) 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

A garda statement on Tuesday morning said: ‘Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in connection with the investigation into an alleged assault of a female juvenile, reported to have occurred at Saggart, Co. Dublin on Monday, 20th October 2025.

‘An Garda Síochána would like to speak to any persons who was in the City West Drive, Garter Lane, City West Luas Stop, or Saggart Luas Stop areas between 11:00pm on Sunday 19th October 2025, and 01:30am on Monday 20th October 2025.

‘The Garda investigation team can be contacted at Clondalkin Garda Station on (01) 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.‘A male (20s) is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda Station in the Dublin region’.

Investigations are ongoing say gardai.

Read More


Orla Byrne Camogie blitz helps raise funds for breast cancer

Tallaght

Up to fourteen teams will take part in a social camogie blitz this Saturday at St Anne’s GAA Club in Bohernabreena, in...

‘It can be a very isolating grief because there’s no life experience’

Tallaght

“We were lost for a long time, didn’t know, you know. Losing a baby is such a tragic thing.” Templeogue residents Pat...

This weeks front pages – October 16, 2025

Latest

The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today. Pick up your copy or subscribe...

Man arrested over alleged assault of child in Saggart

Latest

Gardai are investigating an alleged assault of a child in south Dublin over the weekend. A man has been arrested over the...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST