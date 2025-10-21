Gardai appeal for information in connection to alleged assault

A MAN in his 20s has been charged following an alleged assault on a young girl in Saggart.

A garda statement on Tuesday morning said: ‘Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in connection with the investigation into an alleged assault of a female juvenile, reported to have occurred at Saggart, Co. Dublin on Monday, 20th October 2025.

‘An Garda Síochána would like to speak to any persons who was in the City West Drive, Garter Lane, City West Luas Stop, or Saggart Luas Stop areas between 11:00pm on Sunday 19th October 2025, and 01:30am on Monday 20th October 2025.

‘The Garda investigation team can be contacted at Clondalkin Garda Station on (01) 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.‘A male (20s) is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda Station in the Dublin region’.

Investigations are ongoing say gardai.