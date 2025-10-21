Poems of Life & Love inspires Martin’s book

“THIS book, titled ‘Poems of Life & Love’, was inspired by the moments that shaped my life and the expression of the emotions arising from these experiences, relating to love, loss and the human condition.”

This is what Citywest author Martin Duffe has to say regarding his recently published book of poetry.

He cites observation as a process he goes through as a writer: “Poetry involves the use of observation of situations and interactions in the creation of imagery that forms the word pictures in writing.”

Experiencing the moment is another important aspect of Martin’s writing, as for him the poetic theme is created based on the interpretation of real-life experiences that lends itself to evoke enduring images, emotions and memories

He goes on to identify emotional processing as his final step in writing, as poetry is “essentially the identification of the emotions arising from any given situation.”

He continues by acknowledging the transference of those emotions to thoughts, which ultimately “find their meaning” in words.

Martin goes on to state that ‘My Friend, My Brother’ is his favourite poem from the collection, as its theme can “relate to anybody at some point in their life”, though there are a number of poems he could consider his favourite.

When asked about the challenges he faced when writing, Martin reflects on trying to find a suitable place to write without empty noise or distractions: “Creativity flows best in silence.”

He remarks that he can best describe writing by comparing it to creating a sculpture: “The more you sculpt it, the more you step back and self-criticise.”

Martin overcame this challenge by realising that “nothing in life is perfect” and through understanding that art is “an interpretation by the human spirit.”

He would like to thank his wife, Meyre, for giving him “endless” inspiration, and to whom the book is dedicated.

Be sure to keep an eye out for ‘Poems of Life & Love’ in bookshops, as well as an upcoming volume of poetry titled ‘Poems of the Heart & Soul’, which Martin is currently working on and is hoping will be published next year.