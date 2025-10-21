Search
Man (70’s) arrested after cannabis seized worth €114,000
The drugs seized by gardai in Tallaght. Photo by An Garda Siohana

Man (70’s) arrested after cannabis seized worth €114,000

James Roulston MooneyOctober 21, 2025 5:59 pm

A man in his seventies was arrested in Tallaght on Tuesday in connection with a drug seizure valued at over €100,000.

€114,000 worth of herbal cannabis was seized by Revenue Officers as part of an intelligence-led joint operation.

5.7 kilograms of herbal cannabis was seized by Revenue Officers as part of a joint operation involving the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, Revenue Customs Service and the Tallaght District Drugs Unit.

The man arrested is currently detained at a Garda Station in Dublin under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

 

 

 

 

Read More


This weeks front pages – October 16, 2025

Latest

The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today. Pick up your copy or subscribe...

Man arrested over alleged assault of child in Saggart

Latest

Gardai are investigating an alleged assault of a child in south Dublin over the weekend. A man has been arrested over the...

Gardai appeal for information in connection to alleged assault

Latest

A MAN in his 20s has been charged following an alleged assault on a young girl in Saggart. Gardai are appealing for...

Man (26) appears in court charged with alleged assault

Latest

A MAN charged in connection with the alleged assault of a 10-year-old girl in Saggart is to appear before Cloverhill District Court...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST