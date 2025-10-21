Man (70’s) arrested after cannabis seized worth €114,000

The drugs seized by gardai in Tallaght. Photo by An Garda Siohana

A man in his seventies was arrested in Tallaght on Tuesday in connection with a drug seizure valued at over €100,000.

€114,000 worth of herbal cannabis was seized by Revenue Officers as part of an intelligence-led joint operation.

5.7 kilograms of herbal cannabis was seized by Revenue Officers as part of a joint operation involving the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, Revenue Customs Service and the Tallaght District Drugs Unit.

The man arrested is currently detained at a Garda Station in Dublin under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.