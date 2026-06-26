30 years since shocking murder of Veronica

Today, (Friday, June 26th), marks 30 years since the “shocking” murder of journalist Veronica Guerin.

A special memorial gathering will be held on the day at the Veronic Guerin Memorial at Boot Road at 12.30 in Clondalkin to mark the anniversary.

The remembrance service will be attended by musicians and local councillors, as well as her brother, Councillor Jimmy Guerin.

Monica McGill plans to give a heartfelt talk about bravery in journalism, something that Veronica embodied.

There will be musical performances by local musicians, including Tim Farrelly, Pipe-Major of St Joseph’s Pipe Band, who will close out the service.

Councillor Francis Timmons, who helped to organise the event, remembered the day as one of shock and disbelief, saying,

“It was the day that is remembered as an attack on democracy; it shocked the nation.

“Every year we remember the legacy of Veronica Guerin and this year marks 30 years since her shocking murder. We will never forget her.”