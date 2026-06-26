Plans to rezone St Edmundsbury are rejected
St Edmundsbury in Lucan was rejected as a site to be rezoned on Friday evening, just days after a large protest at the high-amenity location.
St Edmundsbury was put forward to be rezoned by owners JP McManus and John Magnier, in collaboration with developer Michael O’Flynn, and potentially 500 units were to be delivered there, but councillors rejected it as an option.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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