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Plans to rezone St Edmundsbury are rejected
The lands at St Edmundsbury

Plans to rezone St Edmundsbury are rejected

James Roulston MooneyJune 26, 2026 11:23 am

St Edmundsbury in Lucan was rejected as a site to be rezoned on Friday evening, just days after a large protest at the high-amenity location.

St Edmundsbury was put forward to be rezoned by owners JP McManus and John Magnier, in collaboration with developer Michael O’Flynn, and potentially 500 units were to be delivered there, but councillors rejected it as an option.

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