Father Peter celebrates five decades of devotion to faith and communities
A priest in Firhouse celebrated his Golden Jubilee on Friday, celebrating five decades of devotion to faith and communities.
Father Peter Reilly of Our Lady of Mount Carmel of Ballycullen Avenue celebrated his Golden Jubilee with a Mass of Thanksgiving on Friday night, just shy of a year after the local church he joined 13 years ago hit their half-century milestone.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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