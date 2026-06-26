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Father Peter celebrates five decades of devotion to faith and communities
Fr Peter Reilly celebrates with a cake during the celebrations

Father Peter celebrates five decades of devotion to faith and communities

James Roulston MooneyJune 26, 2026 1:02 pm

A priest in Firhouse celebrated his Golden Jubilee on Friday, celebrating five decades of devotion to faith and communities.

Father Peter Reilly of Our Lady of Mount Carmel of Ballycullen Avenue celebrated his Golden Jubilee with a Mass of Thanksgiving on Friday night, just shy of a year after the local church he joined 13 years ago hit their half-century milestone.

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