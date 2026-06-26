Two superintendents allocated to Tallaght Garda Station

Two new Superintendents were allocated to Tallaght Garda Station on Monday with responsibility for activities in the local area.

Superintendent John Fitzgerald who replaces Bronagh O’Reilly, and Supt Denis Ellard were assigned to the local station on Belgard Road East and provided with responsibilities for the community and the wider area.

Supt Fitzgerald was assigned the responsibility for the Tallaght Community Engagement Functional Area, while Supt Ellard was given the responsibility for the DMR South Crime Functional Area.

The DMR South region includes station locations at Tallaght, Rathfarnham, Rathmines, Terenure, Crumlin and Sundrive Road.

Supt Alan Kelly was also moved to Crumlin Garda Station at the end of May and assigned the responsibility for the Crumlin/Terenure Community Engagement Functional Area.

The three gardaí are a fraction of 21 personnel assigned to different stations and functional areas across the country.

The news of the new Superintendents in the area comes after 15 new recruits were sent to Tallaght in February after completing their training at Templemore College.

In the same period, nine gardaí were assigned to Rathfarnham, with eight assigned to Crumlin and 13 at Terenure.

Furthermore, in April, it was announced that An Garda Síochána’s High Visibility Plan would be extended towards areas in South Dublin, such as Rathfarnham, Tallaght and Crumlin.

The plan proved extremely effective in the first year of patrols in Dublin City, with reports including an average of 18 daily arrests and a 45 per cent decrease in reports of robbery.

Calls have been made for the same plan to be stretched out to the Clondalkin area to deal with issues ongoing in the village, parks and estates there.

Clondalkin regularly faces serious issues with drugs and anti-social behaviour which councillors believe could be reduced by the presence of a high visibility Garda patrol.