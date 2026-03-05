323 new homes to be constructed at sites in Saggart and Adamstown

Marian Jennings, Tuath Board Director; Mayor Pamela Kearns and James Browne TD, Minister for Housing, Local Government & Heritage, at the topping out of St Helen's Plaza in Adamstown Photo by Karl Hussey

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage James Browne TD celebrated significant milestones in the construction of 323 new homes across two sites in Saggart and Adamstown with Tuath Housing.

The Minister and Mayor Pamela Kearns officially marked the start of construction on 223 homes by turning the sod at Garter’s Lane in Saggart.

The scheme, being provided by Tuath Housing with South Dublin County Council (SDCC) and Cairn, will comprise one, two and three-bed apartments, including 44 homes designed specifically for older persons.

The site includes seven shared indoor spaces, resident amenities, offices and meeting rooms, all located within walking distance of the Saggart Luas stop and the village centre. Garter’s Lane is scheduled for delivery in early 2028.

Minister Browne and Mayor Kearns then attended the topping out of St Helen’s Plaza in Adamstown, a ceremony marking the project’s final stage of construction.

The 80 one and two-bed apartments here are being provided by Tuath Housing with SDCC and Evara (formerly Quintain). St Helen’s Plaza will also include a courtyard, an outdoor playground and a creche.

The scheme sits close to the centre of Adamstown, with Adamstown train station and Airlie Park a short distance away. It is due to be completed in August 2026.

Homes at both of these developments will be allocated to households on the local authority’s housing waiting list.

Tuath Housing currently manages 2,213 homes in the SDCC local authority area, and has a further 1,380 homes in its joint development pipeline up to 2028.

Both of these developments are being funded via the Capital Advance Leasing Facility from the Department of Housing and private loan-finance from the Housing Finance Agency.

Speaking at the event, Mayor Kearns said: “The start of construction at Garter’s Lane is a hugely important milestone for South Dublin County Council and for the Saggart community. This development of 223 new homes, including 44 age-friendly apartments, represents a major investment in providing high-quality, sustainable housing for those on our waiting list.

“With excellent local amenities and public transport links, Garter’s Lane will deliver a vibrant, inclusive community where people can live independently, close to services and supports.”

Minister Browne said: “These two projects, delivered in partnership with Tuath and South Dublin County Council, demonstrate this Government’s determination to further increase social housing supply and to build on the progress that has already seen us deliver more social homes than at any time in a generation.

“Our new Housing Action Plan, Delivering Homes, Building Communities is clear in its mission. Therefore, in addition, these developments will also provide community facilities such as indoor spaces, residential amenities, playgrounds and crèches, all with strong transport links.

“Ultimately, they will offer the necessary resources for people of all ages, from young children to older citizens, with some homes specially designed to meet the needs of older residents.”