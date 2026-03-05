Caught with mobile and balloon in hand while driving

A MAN caught with a mobile phone in one hand and a balloon in the other while driving, was fined and disqualified from the road for four years.

Kabir Akanbi (24), Foxborough Road, Lucan, appeared before Blanchardstown District Court, charged with road traffic offences.

The court heard gardai noticed a black Audi 4 vehicle speeding on Cheeverstown Road, Tallaght, on August 26, 2024.

The vehicle accelerated up to speeds of 90km/h in a 60km/h zone.

The driver, identified as Mr Karambi, was observed with a mobile phone in one hand and a balloon in another hand “operating them independently of the vehicle.”

A roadside breath test discovered the presence of cannabis.

Mr Karambi was arrested at 12.39am and conveyed to Tallaght Garda Station where he refused to provide a blood specimen.

Defence solicitor Ciaran McLoughlin, said his client was not informed of the penalties which is an imperative where samples are required so that people understand the consequences.

A second charge was read out, where Karambi was stopped near the Foxhunter Pub in Lucan on February 23, 2024, for an expired disk and when informed that the vehicle would be seized Karambi told gardai he was “rich and wouldn’t be paying the fine.”

Judge David McHugh asked how Karambi, a student, could afford an Audi 4.

Mr McLoughlin said the Audi was a 2016 model, his client moved to Ireland when he was 1, and is funded by his parents.

The court heard Karambi has six previous convictions, including four road traffic offences.

Judge McHugh was satisfied that the garda requests were handled appropriately and that Karambi knew the penalties involved.

“I got a whiff of arrogance in the exchange between this chap and gardai,” said Judge McHugh.

Judge McHugh fined Karambi €1,500 in lieu of a six-month sentence and disqualified him from the road for four years.

Funded by the Local Courts Reporting Scheme